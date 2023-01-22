Comsa was subjected to strong slaps that caused his face to swell severely, which appears in a video clip that has spread widely on social media platforms.

It appeared from the followers’ comments that it became difficult to identify Komsa, due to the change in the shape of his face as a result of the successive blows.

The sport involves two competitors on opposite sides of a platform, who take turns slapping each other in the face as hard as they can.

The goal is to make your opponent give up, but the results can be very brutal as seen in the case of Comsa, who forced the Florentin to surrender after being slapped very hard.

Comsa won the heavyweight slaps fighting title, and a prize money of 5,000 euros.

• The “slap fight” has been known for decades, but only in the past few years has it come to the fore.

• The sport has gained more attention with UFC President Dana White’s plan to launch his own league.

• This sport is under heavy criticism for the brain damage it can cause to competitors.