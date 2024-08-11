ORA woman in Massachusetts was on the verge of losing $1,000,000. Fortunately, the Powerball winner showed up at the lottery offices, but due to the timing of her actions, her story went viral.

Elizabeth Caruso was close to losing the millionaire prize because Your winning ticket was from a drawing that took place on August 21, 2023meaning that if he did not show up to collect it in the following days, it would expire.

It was only last Wednesday, July 31, when the winner finally presented the ticket that she said she bought at Metro Mini Mart, located in Watertown, Massachusetts. store that also received a bonus of US$10,000 for having sold the winning ticket.

It is worth remembering that the reason this story caught attention is that Elizabeth showed up just three weeks before her ticket expired, because Powerball drawings have a validity date of one year. If the winners do not come forward after that time, the money goes into a fund in the state.

In the specific case of Massachusetts, The million dollars, if not collected, would have become part of the net profits. which state lottery officials return to the Commonwealth to be distributed among the 351 cities and towns.

The woman did not provide details about the why he waited almost until the last moment to collect his prize. However, he will surely be happy to have those profits now.

How to play the Powerball lottery?

If you want to try your luck and maybe win a big prize, you should know that Powerball is one of the largest lotteries in the United States. whose jackpot grows if there is no winner, although the minimum prize to be paid out is US$20,000,000.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at Florida Lottery Headquarters.

Tickets are sold in 45 states and cost US$2 per play. To participate, you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls. and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

Players have the opportunity to choose their own numbers, for example, relying on your lucky numbers, or letting the machine select them at random.

To win the jackpot you must match all six numbers, Although guessing only the five white balls also gives you a million-dollar sum. Even if you guess only the red Powerball, you will get a prize.