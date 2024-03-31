A woman in New York won one of the Powerball jackpots, but she made a decision that significantly decreased her winnings. The player matched the numbers of the five white balls in the draw on January 10 of this year, in which won US$1,000,000, although he took home less than half of the prize.

A Woodside woman claimed the second prize in the Powerball lottery. The winning numbers were: 25, 40, 43, 48, 50 and the red Powerball 11. Isidra Molina, who bought the winning ticket at the Shriji Corp. store, 59-39 Queens Blvd., in Queensmatched the five numbers of the white balls and won the second prize of this lottery, equivalent to US$1,000,000.

Although the woman could consider herself a millionaire, the truth is that when it came time to collect her winnings, her prize was reduced by a decision she made. The New York Lottery reported that having won a jackpot, Isidra had to decide between collecting US$1,000,000 over several years or collecting US$612,240 in a single payment. The winner chose the second option and also had to pay taxes.

In New York State, taxes are withheld on lottery prizes over $5,000, as well as those over $600, if the winner does not present a social security number or tax ID when claiming their winnings. So, Isidra Molina's prize was reduced by 24 percent, corresponding to the withholding of federal taxes, as well as 8.82 percent, of local taxesas pointed out The Sun.

Isidra Molina bought the winning US$1,000,000 ticket at the Shriji Corp. store in Queens. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

After opting for payment in a single payment and covering nearly US$200,000 in taxes, Isidra Molina's millionaire prize became US$411,302much less than half the million dollars corresponding to the second Powerball prize.

Taxes and Powerball, their relationship in the United States



In the United States, winners of lottery prizes of more than US$5,000 must pay federal taxes. In the case of Powerball, which operates in 45 states in the country, winners could also be forced to cover local taxes, as in the case of New York.

The amount of federal taxes withheld depends on the prize and ranges from 24 to 37 percent of the amount won. In the case of winners who are not citizens of the United States, tax withholding is based on 30 percent of the prize, the site indicates powerball.net.

In California, Florida, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, the US Virgin Islands, Washington State, and Wyoming, there is no local tax on Powerball winnings. While Washington DC, Maryland and New York retain the highest tax ratescorresponding to 8.5, 8.95 and 10.9 percent, respectively.