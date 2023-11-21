When a Maine man discovered he had won the $1,350,000,000 Mega Millions lottery jackpot, he took every step necessary to keep his identity a secret, including having his daughter’s mother sign a confidentiality agreement. and it took several weeks to collect the prize, in order to do so through a trust and ensure his anonymity. However, now has filed a lawsuit against the woman, who would have revealed the new millionaire status to the winner’s family.

The jackpot of the Mega Millions drawing held on January 13, 2023, was considered, at that time, the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the drawing, today it is the sixth, according to Lottery Post. The winner took six weeks to claim his prize and, To keep his identity secret, he did so through a limited liability company called LaKoma Island Investments.reported at the time The Daily Beast.

This man’s concern for protecting his identity was such that two weeks before claiming his prize, He made his daughter’s mother sign a strict confidentiality agreement, through which the woman agreed to keep the secret until June 1, 2032., the date on which their daughter will reach the age of majority, at the same time, he would be in charge of proportional resources. However, the woman seems to have not resisted her temptation and she could have told her in-laws that the man is now a millionaire.

The lawsuit for telling that he won the Mega Millions lottery



The man, who chose to collect his prize in a single sum, equivalent to US$723,560,000, a figure that, after paying taxes, became a fortune of US$404,000,000, filed a lawsuit against the woman last week. , for breaching the confidentiality agreement. John Doe, as named in the complaint, He believes that maintaining his anonymity would allow him to “avoid the irreparable harm that would be caused by allowing the media or the general public to discover.” his identity.

According to the confidentiality agreement, in the event that Sarah Smith, as the woman has been identified in the lawsuit, broke with what was established and discovered the identity of the millionaire, she would have to notify John Doe of the fact, whether it was an accident or a intentional confession. Since he didn’t do it, he is asking in the lawsuit that, if he wins, her to reveal the names of the people she told that he won the lottery and to pay US$100,000 for each time he broke the agreementin addition to the representation expenses and judicial fees derived from the process.