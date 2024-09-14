ANDThe Mega Millions lottery is one of the most popular in the United States, which awards millions of dollars in prizes. However, One lucky winner could lose a lot of money if he or she doesn’t show up. soon.

Lottery authorities have announced that a ticket purchased in Northeast Ohio, for the Mega Millions drawing that took place last Friday, He won US$2,000,000. However, surprisingly the person who owned the banknote has not appeared.

If you think you might be the owner of that ticket, You should know that the ticket was purchased at a Mickey Mart store. Located in North Ridgeville, about two hours from Columbus, Ohio.

It should be noted that the winner guessed five of the six numbers, so the prize that would actually correspond to him would be US$1,000,000. However, Thanks to his purchase of the Megaplier, his earnings doubled, so US$2,000,000 is waiting for him.

If you want to check your ticket you should know that the The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were 6, 23, 41, 59 and 63. While the Megaball was 25.

The ticket was sold at a Mickey Mart branch in Ohio. Photo:Google Maps Share

How to play Mega Millions?

The tickets to participate in a Mega Millions drawing are available in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

To participate you must buy a ticket that costs US$2, you can add the Megaplier option for an additional US$1 to multiply your prizes other than the top prize. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 PM Eastern Time in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mega Millions ensures that The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24 while the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.