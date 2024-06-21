After spending five months behind bars at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Center in Canada, Collin McLeod left prison with a perception that was not correct. Instead of the warm welcome he expected, his friend had sad news for him. “You’re not going to be very happy,” he told her. At that moment, the man discovered that he only had $97 left in his bank account, when some time ago he had a million dollars to collect from the lottery in Ontario.

“Winning the lottery is the worst thing that ever happened to me,” he said in an interview with The Hamilton Spectator. After his time in jail, he found that all of his cryptocurrencies had disappeared along with his possessions and valuables. His RV, his closet full of memorabilia and other valuables were gone. From his apartment they even took the ashes of his father. His prized watches, Harley-Davidson gear, underwear and high-end kitchen utensils were also gone.

Just three years earlier, he experienced the peak of fortune by purchasing the winning lottery ticket. Since that triumph, his life was a roller coaster of ups and downs, with moments in which he felt invincible, like when he guessed the numbers that would come out in the Lotto Max Maxmillion. But he also experienced events that deserve to be forgotten, such as the reasons that led him to prison or the million-dollar robbery that he suffered while he was behind bars.

Although there are no culprits for this crime, it is known that their vehicles were in the name of friends, who, McLeod was informed, had given up their possessions under duress to unknown persons. In addition, these people had the key to the virtual wallet where he kept his cryptocurrencies to invest.

Despite resorting to Justice and the Police, no legal action was taken against the criminals. McLeod blames authorities for not doing enough to solve the case and recover his assets. That is why the man returned to Smithville, in the Niagara region, and settled in a modest apartment owned by his family with the aim of rebuilding his life.

How the man who won a million dollars in the Canadian lottery ended up in prison



Collin McLeod claims that winning the lottery is the worst thing that ever happened to him, not only because of the robbery that separated him from his friends, but also because he believes that becoming a millionaire left him behind bars. The man went to prison on April 8, 2021, according to him, because of the excesses he began to have after receiving large sums of money. Initially, he was stopped for driving while prohibited, which was a direct violation of traffic laws. But the situation became complicated when they issued a court order to search his apartment.

During the search, authorities found a safe with different narcotics, including 46 grams of the drug MDMA. McLeod admitted ownership of a small bag of cocaine found on a table, but denied ownership of other drugs that turned up during the search. This incident marked the beginning of his period behind bars.

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA