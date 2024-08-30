A man who won the lottery in the state of Texasto the southern United Statesduring the year 2023, remained anonymous but He revealed the particular strategy he used to get the combination rightawakening a discussion about its legality which generated controversy among the players.

All lottery player dream of winning the jackpot someday, despite the slim chances of that happening, and they use different strategies to do so, from numerical combinations that they think will bring them luck to calculations based on probabilities. In Texas, A player used a particular strategy that put him in the spotlight of the debate.

After win the US$95,000,000 jackpot in 2023the man remained for months without receiving the money, until was claimed by a New Jersey company called Rook TXin order to maintain his anonymity. According to the media NBC Newsthe man opted to receive the money in a single paymentwhich resulted in US$57,000,000 before taxes.

The fact that sparked controversy on social media is closely related to the strategy used, which was created decades ago by mathematician Stefan Mandel, who won the lottery 14 times in different countries. The formula consists of a simple action: buy all possible combinationswhich gives the player a greater chance of winning the jackpot, which significantly exceeds the amount spent.

Is the lottery winning strategy legal in Texas?

Although the formula has been banned in several states, in Texas there are no specific regulations on the action, so there is a legal vacuum in this regard. According to an investigation published by the media Houston ChronicleRook TX made a large-scale ticket purchase through courier services that They purchased the tickets on behalf of the player.

Estimates indicate that the person behind the purchase spent approximately US$25,000,000 on the purchase of 20,000,000 ticketsand when obtaining the sum, He recovered the money and managed to make a big difference.

The official Texas Lottery website states that State and federal laws prohibit the sale of lottery tickets by mail, telephone or Internet.but does not regulate purchases through courier servicesso the company used the legal loophole to Buy tickets through stores associated with online lottery platforms.