London (AFP)

Manchester City crowned its fourth successive title in the English Football League Cup by winning, on Sunday, 1-0 victory over Tottenham, which was scored by Frenchman Emeric LaPorte in the final match that was held at Wembley Stadium in the capital, London, in front of about eight thousand spectators who were allowed to attend.

Laporte scored with a header in the 82nd minute, to equal City’s record for Liverpool, by winning the competition with eight titles, and Tottenham continued to dry up at the title level for the thirteenth consecutive season.

The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola’s team, who is still fighting on two other fronts, prepared in the best way to go to the French capital Paris on Wednesday to meet Paris Saint-Germain, in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, and is only two victories away from crowning his third title in the English Premier League in The last four seasons.

City was deprived of a historic four-way competition when it fell to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Domestic Cup last week.

This is Guardiola’s ninth title since his arrival at City in 2017, where he won two league titles, one in the Cup, four in the League Cup, and two in the Shield.

While Tottenham missed again the chance to win a championship, as their last title in all competitions goes back to 2008, when they won the League Cup for the fourth time after 1971, 1973 and 1999.

The London club fought the final, led by its former player, Ryan Mason, the interim coach, after the sacking of Jose Mourinho last week due to the poor results in the league, where the London club is in seventh place.

At the age of 29 years and 316 days, Mason became the youngest coach in the League Cup final since Italian Gianluica Viale with Chelsea in 1998 “33 years and 263 days.”

It was City’s eighth League Cup title in their nine finals, losing only the 1974 final to Wolverhampton.

City needs only two victories in the last five stages in the league, in order to achieve its third “Premier League” title in the last four seasons, and the opportunity will also be available to crown it if it beats Crystal Palace next Saturday, in exchange for Manchester United’s fall in front of rivals and guest Liverpool on Sunday.