In United States, everything related to housing It is stressful for many, given the current real estate environment is difficult. In that sense, A woman who won a housing lottery delighted everyone by sharing her experience by becoming a lucky one.

In dialogue with the site Business InsiderAngela Santiago, a 33-year-old single mother, said that He was one of the few winners of a housing lottery program directed by Piazza and Associates who He provided her with a luxury apartment at a cost of only US$1,260 a month.

This way, Angela was able to leave her financial stress behind which often gave him trouble making ends meet, thanks to the program that has precisely that objective: to give a home to people who cannot afford very expensive apartments in a context of high housing prices.

This meant a great opportunity for the woman and her son, given that She was the winner among the more than 5,000 applicants that the program had.“I received my approval letter, signed my lease, and then moved into my new apartment in August. I basically won the lottery. In the building where I live, only six to ten apartments were reserved for low-income tenants,” he said..

Renting a luxury apartment in the United States is not an everyday occurrence Photo:iStock Share

Complications when applying for the housing lottery in the United States

Still, not everything was rosy for Angela Santiago, who also mentioned Business Insider that several complications arose during the process of submitting his application for the program. “The whole process required a lot of paperwork“, he mentioned.

The program carries out an income screening to determine which people are considered to have insufficient income and may be eligible for the initiative. Regarding this, the woman explained that had to wait for a reform in the criteria to enter the low-income category in mid-2023and that they will accept your application there.

Angela initially considered the program It was “too good to be true”but there is no doubt that today he does not regret at all having tried his luck and trusting in the initiative, but on the contrary, he has a much higher quality of life thanks to it.