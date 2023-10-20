A resident of Visalia, California, United States, got the surprise of his life, when he went to a gas station and asked an employee to choose his lottery scratch-off ticket. What was his surprise? The winning ticket was US$10,000,000a discovery that marked a before and after in his life.

This is Brent Young, a Californian who, like every week, came to put gas in his car. However, on that occasion he decided to go to a new station, since the one he normally goes to was closed, according to what he told lottery officials. After paying for the gas he went to buy a lottery game, which he couldn’t choose because he didn’t know which one. He was so confused that he asked the employee to help him.

How You Discovered Your Winning California Lottery Ticket



Brent explained that, once the worker chose the ticket, He began to scratch it and was perplexed because little by little a square was revealed that showed the amount of the prize. “When I saw all those zeroes, I thought: ‘this is a joke, this doesn’t happen to people like me, how crazy.’ The employee could have chosen something different, but he didn’t, he got a winner,” he expressed excitedly.

The lucky winner believes that this situation is a game of fate, since it was a coincidence that the gas station he always chooses was not open. His destiny was marked to go with the employee who made him a millionaire. “It’s almost like an intervention from God. I had no choice but to go to Prince, California. “If it had been open, probably none of this would have happened,” he concluded.

Total, Young claimed a prize of US$5,800,000, while the gas station owner received US$50,000 as compensation for selling the winning ticket. It is known that the stores always receive this remuneration, according to the prize amount.