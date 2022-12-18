Messi, 35, is seeking to win the 2022 World Cup after the Argentine national team has not won the title since 1986.
For many, winning the World Cup would cement Messi’s status as the greatest soccer player of all time after years of controversy and comparisons between him and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi’s soccer achievements in numbers
- He scored 791 goals for the clubs he played for and his country’s national team.
- He won 41 trophies during his football career, in addition to a record 7 Golden Balls.
- The star began his football career with Newell’s Old Boys at the age of six.
- He became part of Barcelona’s greatest youth team of all time, scoring 36 goals in 30 appearances and helping their team to an unprecedented treble of league and cup titles.
- His professional debut came at the age of 17 and 3 months, the youngest player for Barcelona ever, in a match against Espanyol in October 2004.
- That season, he played 244 minutes in nine matches, scoring his first goal against Albacete in May 2005.
- In August of that year, Messi made his debut for Argentina in a match against Hungary.
- Messi played 1002 professional matches at the level of clubs and the national team.
- Messi has 350 assists – 116 more than Ronaldo – and has played 143 games fewer than the player.
- Messi holds a number of goalscoring records, including Barcelona (627) and Argentina (96).
- Messi also holds the world record for the largest number of goals (71) in one season, surpassing the previous record of German striker Gerd Mueller of 67 goals, according to the British “Sky News” network.
- Messi has scored 11 World Cup goals so far in his career, across 5 tournaments, and is the only player in history to score a World Cup goal in his teens, 20s and 30s.
- With 40 titles at the international and club levels, winning the World Cup will bring him a step closer to the title of best footballer in history, which is currently held by his former colleague, Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, with 42 titles.
- Over two decades with Barcelona, Messi won an astounding 10 La Liga titles, 7 Champions Leagues and 15 domestic cups, and lifted the Club World Cup and European Super Cup 3 times each.
- He won the French Football League title with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, this season.
- Messi won 6 European Golden Boot awards and the Best Player Cup in the 2021 Copa America.
#won #titles #expensive. #Messi #date #history
Leave a Reply