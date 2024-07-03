A little over a year ago, The case of journalist Anna Wolfe, who won the Pulitzer Prize, became very well known in the United States. for having carried out A report on how a former Mississippi governor used his position to divert $77 million towards her family and friends. The professional was recognized for her work, but months later everything could fall apart for her.

It’s just that now Both she and her editor – Adam Ganucheau – were sued by the former president in question.being forced to hand over internal files of their investigation, which should include the names of their confidential sources, something that, in the codes of journalism, should never be done.

Thus, although Wolfe took the position of confronting this demand by defending his position and his recognized research work, There is a good chance that he will end up behind bars alongside Ganucheau. As reported NBC Newsa site with which the journalist spoke.

“If one of us goes to jail, we will be the first person to go to jail for the welfare scandal in Mississippi. How can I promise my sources that I will keep them confidential if this is possible?“he complained, referring to his intention to continue keeping the names secret.

Ganucheau’s opinion on the possibility of going to prison in the United States for the Mississippi scandal

Wolfe’s editor, after receiving the lawsuit, was on the same page as his colleague, and strongly repudiated Bryant’s intention with his demand in an opinion article he wrote for the newspaper New York Times.

“Violating the confidentiality of sources violates one of the most sacred trusts – and breaks one of the most vital tools – in investigative journalism.“No serious news organization would accept this suit,” he said, expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would not actually require them to reveal the names of their confidential sources.