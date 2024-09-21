A Clearwater man became the lucky winner of the Florida Lottery with a prize of US$1,000,000. However, They deducted almost US$400,000 for this reason, which is much more common than you might imagine.

This is Silver Gutiérrez Figueredo, 53 years old, who won the US$1,000,000 “A Year For Life Spectacular” award, as reported Univision. The lucky man participated with a scratch-off ticket “for life” which purchased at a gas station, which is located at 1790 North Hercules Avenue, in Clearwater, Florida.

He The lottery game “A Year For Life Spectacular” offers 234 additional awards with the aforementioned figure. Gutiérrez, by being the winner in one of these categories, decided to opt for a one-time payment instead of receiving US$1,000,000 in annual installments. By choosing the single payment option, in addition to the tax discounts that go to social organizations of the state, gave the winner US$640,000 instead of the full prize dividedresulting in a discount of US$360,000.

The store where the winning ticket was sold did not leave empty-handed either, as He received a commission of US$2,000 just for selling the ticket with which Silver Gutiérrez took home a juicy prize.

How many people have won the scratch-off game that made this man a Florida lottery winner



According to information from The NY Journalsince its launch in March 2022, have been 144 people have won US$1,000,000However, it has only been reported to a person as the lucky winner of the grand prize of US$1,000,000 for life.

According to the Herald Tribune, the lucky man was Marquis Allen Anderson of Fort Lauderdale, who chose a one-time payment of US$16,000,000The same decision that Silver Gutiérrez made and that took away his chance to enjoy his full prize in the form of annuities.