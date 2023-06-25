“I like Luis Miguel,” he once said. Although he was born in the north of Peru —in Chiclayo—, the Mexican rhythm seduced this singer from childhood: he was 8 years old and was already a mariachi in Perla de Occidente, in the group of ‘Charro’ Sánchez. At 17, he left the rancheras for a moment and accepted the invitation of Los Bances to sing the only two cumbias he knew: “I forgot about your love” and “Motor and reason”. The next call was made by the Kike Barrios orchestra when she, in her opening act, welcomed her Team 5.

YOU CAN SEE: Anthony Valencia: who is the ‘son’ chef of Eva Ayllón who was part of the front of Hermanos Yaipén?

“That’s where I met the Yaipén boys,” he says. Manuel Sanchezwhose stage name is Manuel Sanz. He is now 32 years old and remembers that this concert was the exhibition hall for the “Golden Group” to request it in their ranks. “It was funny because they called me: ‘We urgently need you to come to Lima so you can sing with us.’ I didn’t have a cell phone. Go figure! It was my dad’s cell phone ”, recaps the artist.

Manuel Sanz did not need a casting to enter Group 5

“What music do you like?” the Yaipén asked him. The answer pointed to the ‘Sol de México’. Manuel displayed lyrics and voice with “If they leave us” and then asked when the casting would be. “No, you have not come to rehearsal or casting. You have come to stay. We are going to buy your uniforms”, they answered.

The surprise was bigger than Manuel’s suitcase. “I remember that I left with the oldest shoes, and on the bus they got caught and opened (laughs). It looked like El Chavo when I got to the Grupo 5 house. Andy and Elmer Yaipén are very good people. They told me: ‘Manuel, let’s go to Polvos Azules’, and they bought me everything, even towels”.

—If the experience with Group 5 was so good, why did you withdraw?

—I retired from music for a while because I belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Mormons. I don’t know if you have ever seen the missionaries who go out with a plaque to teach; That’s how I was: I went out and left everything.

-And where did you go?

-Here in Peru. I had to serve in some parts of Lima (San Juan de Lurigancho) and in the jungle: in Iquitos and Rioja. I gave up everything for two years. When I came back I didn’t want to know anything about music because I came spiritually well. “No. Why am I going into that world? It’s not for me, ”she said (laughs), but then the bills came and I had to work on my thing: music.

YOU CAN SEE: Grupo Nectar in Bolivia: what is the reason why they are not allowed to perform in Lima?

entered three months Guadeloupe Caribbeans and then in Amaya Brothers and, with his heart doing ‘tun, tun’, he transformed the song “I have felt love” into a hymn. And since the echo of this hit haunts him to this day, he has taken advantage of his last trip to Mexico to record the video clip and feed his portfolio as a soloist.

—Why did you leave Amaya Hermanos?

—Because I returned to Grupo 5. I completed my one-year contract and then I was working as a soloist. Then the Son de Ríos orchestra called me. When the pandemic hit, he taught music to children and young people, in Peru and abroad, via Zoom. In the pandemic they called me The Carnations of Cumbia and we had a concert in Brazil (…). Now I accompany the Son de Ríos orchestra, but I am working on my career as a soloist at the same time.

—How did you get to Hermanos Yaipén?

“This happened four months ago. Gianfranco Yaipén spoke to me. It was a great experience! Don Walter and Don Javier are the best, they are very good people, but since they live in Lima and I had to see a subject of studies because I am taking a master’s degree (Psychology), I couldn’t get along much. It was a bit complicated to be travelling. So, they understood me and we were on very good terms. They told me that the doors of the Yaipén brothers are open. I am very grateful.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Ángelo Fukuy regret having left the H. Yaipén for the Great Orchestra?: “I learned the lesson”

—Did you leave Group 5 on good terms?

-Of course. I fulfilled my one-year contract.

“And you just said ‘enough is enough’?”

—(Laughter) No, what happens is that in Son de Ríos they made me a very good proposal. I thought it was a joke…

—Would you return to any of these groups?

—One never knows the surprises that life can bring (…). I have had proposals, yes, from well-known groups at a national level, but I am focused on my career as a soloist, as Manuel Sanz, with my own brand. I am working on the production of my songs.

—How did you take a university degree together with a musical one?

—Thanks to the miracle of the virtual studio. Before I had to take breaks until I could finish it, because of the times, because of the trips.

—You are doing a master’s degree, does that mean that, in a while, you will dedicate yourself to Psychology?

—I’m honest: I consider it as an endorsement, but I’m a singer and that’s how I’m going to die. My life is the music.

#withdrew #Grupo #Mormon #missionary #today #psychologist #cumbia #soloist