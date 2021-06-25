Sha’Carri Richardson wins the 100m race e qualifies for the next Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The first thing the athlete does after the finish is not to stop running, but to keep doing it to get to the stands and hug his grandmother. The video, also relaunched by the writer Roberto Saviano on his Instagram profile, moved the web.

The athlete 21 years old Dallas (United States) then explained to reporters that he had lost his mother the previous week. “I have chosen to follow my dreams, to come here and to make the family proud that I have on this earth. Nobody knows what I’m going through. Everyone has difficulties and I understand it, you see me on this track and you see the poker face I make, but nobody but them and my coach knows what I go through day by day. I am very grateful, without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson. My family is my everything, my everything until the day I’m done, ”explained Sha’Carri Richardson.