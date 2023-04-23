When it is said to have blatant luck. Three times he won the lottery, accumulating a dizzying figure, and above all always betting on the same numbers. A 52-year-old man has won the lottery like this three times, and he certainly doesn’t intend to stop there. It happened in Maryland, USA.

In just 11 months, his lucky streak of numbers allowed him to accumulate 150,000 euros in winnings. The 52-year-old, a resident of Charles County, always betting on the same combination of numbers, won until last April 13, and has no intention of stopping. The man, as reported by CNN, has the habit of always participating in the “Pick 5”, the national lottery of Maryland. “I always play because I like to tempt fate,” he revealed. “And in less than a year I won three times, always with the same numbers. My wife still doesn’t believe it and she always repeats to me: “let’s play these numbers, we have won and we continue to win”. And I can’t blame her.”

After having raised 150 thousand dollars, they will continue to challenge fate with their numbers: “Winning is already a very difficult thing, doing it three times is almost impossible. Why shouldn’t I continue? Maybe I will win a fourth”. What will he do with all this money? “I want to go on vacation. After a lifetime of sacrifices, my wife and I deserve a nice trip, but we still don’t know where.”