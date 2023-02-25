Steven Antal, a resident from Oshawa, Canada, has won for the third time in the last five years a lottery jackpot. On this occasion, the prize was $550,000 in the “THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT” lottery game.

Antal had previously won $250,000 in 2018 and $100,000 in 2019.

It’s about a retired worker from the auto industry, has been playing the lottery for 20 years and was thrilled to receive the news of his latest win. “This is my third great victory!” exclaimed the winner to representatives of the lottery in his country last week.

The winning Antal ticket, worth $10, was purchased at the Taunton Convenience store in Oshawa. He granted him the right to travel to Toronto, where he would have the chance to spin a wheel to discover the amount of prize money he would get.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation invited Antal to a Raptors game on February 15, where he spun the roulette wheel.

The wheel stopped at a number where it was the prize of $500,000 dollarsbut due to an added bonus, the prize was increased to $550,000.

“When the wheel came to a stop at $550,000, I looked through the crowd to see the faces of my family giving me the nod. We were then escorted to our courtside seats to watch the game up close. What a way to experience my first game Raptors! It was amazing,” Antal told BlogTo.

We recommend you read:

Antal plans to share his latest lottery win with his children and grandchildren, as well as using some of the money to visit his family in British Columbia. The winner feels grateful for this incredible experience and considers that the best part of his victory is that he won, that the Raptors won, and that he had this experience with his family.