John Cheeks wins $340 million in the lottery, but a few hours later comes the cold shower: “those are the wrong numbers”

We all hope that we can, in some way, improve our lives. This is possible in some cases, although not simple. Many try their luck by playing the lottery, where the chances of winning are usually very low. But, a man of Washingtononly for a few hours, wins at lottery 340 million dollars. When he went to collect the prizes he discovered that he was all one mistake. And now he has filed a complaint against the various companies involved.

John Cheeks

The dream of winning the lottery, but only for a few hours. This is the experience of a man from Washington, who in January last year had a surreal experience. John Cheeks, an American who would like to win the lottery to completely change his life, tries his luck on January 7, 2023. He decides to play the American Powerball lottery. He chooses the numbers of him that are 7, 15, 23 And 40 with a special number Powerball 2.

The chances of winning with this combination are really slim, about 1 in 292.2 million. But when John opens the Powerball site on the morning of January 8, he discovers that that one possibility has come true. The man wins 340 million of dollars corresponding to 314 million euros. A truly mind-boggling figure, which would allow this lucky player to totally change his life.

John Cheeks wins the lottery but it's all a system error

Enthusiastic and elated, John goes toOffice of Lottery and Gaming closer to collect his prize, but upon arriving, he discovers that there has been a mistake. The numbers published on the site are incorrect because they are the result of a test. The Powerball clerk made a mistake by posting wrong numbersbefore the actual extraction. John he doesn't believe what he is told and, first of all, he places the “winning” ticket in a safe and only then goes to one law firm.

The Powerball press release

Together with a team of lawyers John Cheeks does due to Powerballat the Multi-State Lottery and to the gaming contractor Taoti Enterprises. As compensation for damages, the man is asking for the exact amount of the winnings, i.e. 340 million dollars plus any legal fees.

Lottery won by John Cheeks

According to his lawyers, even if the court rules that the man did not actually win the jackpot, John is still entitled to compensation. In fact, the aforementioned companies are accused of serious negligencenot only for having published the incorrect numbers, but also for not having removed them for entire days and not having published a statement explaining the technical error.