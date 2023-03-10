Despite the huge lottery win, he returned to work at McDonald’s after several years because he missed his colleagues: Luke Pittard was 29 years old when in 2006 he bought a lucky ticket that earned him over a million pounds in the British lottery, despite lead a completely different life today, he’s back at his old job.

He was employed in the restaurant together with his then girlfriend, now wife, but after the win they both left their jobs from 7.5 euros an hour. “Many of my old colleagues from McDonald’s came to my wedding and I’ve been in touch with them all this time, so I thought, ‘Why not come back?'” His life was becoming boring and repetitive: “I’ve also gained weight – said Pittard – I haven’t stopped eating. I like the job. It’s better than staying at home all day. Some people think I’m not very right with my head. But I tell everyone that there are more important things in life than having money.”

Thanks to the winnings he was able to start living together with the woman he loves, and now both are parents of a little girl. His old boss said he was happy with his return: “I’m glad he had time to enjoy his win, but I like having him here, because it’s as if he had never left”.