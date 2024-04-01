There is good news for Tigres UANL, since last Saturday André-Pierre Gignac He presented with a great evolution of his acute bronchitis condition and was contemplated to travel this Sunday to Columbus, Ohio for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of Columbus Crew.
The French forward was not present in the matchday 13 match against Puebla and stayed in Nuevo León with a recovery plan and this Saturday he did all the work with his teammates in the stadium gym.
The feline squad has just defeated La Franja 2-3 as a visitor last Friday and rose to fourth position in the standings with 24 points.
Prior to their trip to the United States, on Sunday at noon they showed up for training with work divided into two groups.
Those who started against the camoteros did a regenerative session in the 'El Volcán' gym, while those who came on as a substitute or were left waiting for minutes also did physical and soccer work on the playing field.
The felines come from eliminating the Orlando City in the previous phase, while the Crew team did the same by eliminating the Houston Dynamo. The winner will face the semi-finals Inter Miami or Monterrey.
