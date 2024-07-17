Juarez City.- A five-year prison sentence for sexual abuse was handed down by a judge against Alejandro Gregorio HG, announced the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family of the Northern Zone.

During an oral trial, evidence was presented that was collected by the Public Prosecutor’s Office during the investigation of the illicit sexual conduct that he committed on September 13, 2022, inside an educational institution located in the Infonavit Tecnológico neighborhood, to the detriment of a minor of 14 years of age.

The arrest of the accused was carried out through an arrest warrant issued by a control judge and executed by police officers from the State Investigation Agency of the Northern Zone.

The Oral Court that issued the guilty verdict and the prison sentence, which will be served in Cereso number 3.