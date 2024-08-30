The Step.- A man from Canutillo will spend 38 years in prison after accepting a plea agreement.

On August 27, Juan Manuel Guzmán pleaded guilty to the murder of his estranged sister, Karla Mariela Marroquín.

Marroquin was found dead in the apartment she shared with Guzman on February 3, 2022. Guzman was arrested and booked by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after confessing to the crime.

According to District Attorney Bill Hicks, Marroquin was placed up for adoption in Guatemala, where she lived with her adoptive mother until Guzman smuggled her and her two children into the United States on an unknown date.

“Mr. Guzman, shortly after they moved in together, began to become controlling. He began a romantic relationship with her and shortly afterward domestic violence began,” Hicks said during a news conference to discuss the negotiations.

“On February 2, 2022, Mr. Guzman became extremely enraged. He believed that Ms. Marroquin had had a sexual relationship with another person and beat her with a bat. He also had a large handheld massager, which plugs into the wall, with which he also beat her. Parts of that massager were found inside the apartment, and he beat her to death, leaving her body inside the apartment. He fled the scene, was later captured, and eventually confessed to the facts of the case,” she explained.

“By accepting the plea agreement, he has waived his right to appeal, his motions to suppress, and he has waived all other issues. This case is finalized with this entry of the plea agreement. He will go to prison and there will be no appeal. This case is finalized,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the District Attorney’s Office had initially offered 40 years, despite believing that a jury trial would yield a verdict higher than that figure. The defense responded by proposing a sentence of between 30 and 35 years, and both sides ultimately agreed to the final 38 years.

“I think it’s fair to understand the plea bargaining process. Of course, with so many cases filed, an average of 8,000 cases per year in our felony courts and 11 felony courts, we have to negotiate cases. We have to offer plea deals to keep the dockets moving,” Hicks explained.

“Ms. Marroquin’s children are relieved that they do not have to travel from Guatemala to El Paso. They do not have to relive the abuse they witnessed, and they are relieved that justice has been served with Mr. Guzman going to prison,” she added.

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence offers services for victims of sexual and domestic violence, regardless of legal status. Assistance is available 24 hours a day through CASFV’s bilingual Hopeline at (915) 593-7300.

