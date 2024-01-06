'Echo' is the new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with which the famous comic company hopes to start a new path. Let us remember that the latest failures that the company had, and which generated million-dollar losses, caused a crisis within it, so they had to rethink several issues. Now, the fiction about the first superheroine with a hearing disability will seek to follow the path of other important titles from the firm, such as 'Loki' and 'What If…?'.

In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the premiere of this new adventure, which will bring back Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in their performances as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively.

Watch the trailer for 'Echo' HERE

When is Marvel's 'Echo' released?

'Threw out' It premieres on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 in all Latin American countries and on Wednesday, January 10, in Spain. This new series of Marvel It will be the first starring a superheroine with a hearing disability and will have several scenes in which sign language is used.

This new fiction is born from the initiative Marvel Spotlight, a brand that was born with the purpose of showing characters other than those already known. Given this, Brad WinderbaumMarvel's head of streaming, said Marvel Spotlight provides a platform to deliver more grounded, character-driven stories.

“In the case of ECHO, we will focus on what is at stake at the street level, above the broader continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like the comics, fans don't need to have read The Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic. “Our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel shows to understand what's happening in Maya's story,” Winderbaum said during Choctaw Nation's annual Powwow.

What time does Marvel's 'Echo' come out?

Once the release date of 'Threw out'below we will show you a list with the times when it will be launched in various Latin American countries, as well as in Spain:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am (from January 10)

Where to watch 'Echo'?

'Threw out'the new bet of Marvelwill be available from the dates indicated through the platforms of Disney+ and Star+ at the same time, a fact that will happen for the first time and is one of the new features of the streaming service in 2024.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively. Photo: LR/Disney+ composition

How many episodes does 'Echo' have?

The series will have a total of five episodeswhich, unlike previous productions of Marvel that were released once a week, will be released on the same day.

What is 'Echo' about?

“'Threw out' focuses on Maya López as she is hunted by Wilson Fisk's criminal empire. When her journey takes her to her home, she must confront her own family and legacy,” says the official synopsis of the series starring Alaqua Cox.

What is the cast of 'Echo'?