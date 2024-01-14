The director of the Verona prison wanted to update everyone on the situation that Filippo Turetta is currently experiencing

Filippo Turetta he is currently imprisoned in the Verona prison, following his arrest in Germany and extradition. Since his arrival he has always remained in the infirmary department and the director of the facility wanted to inform everyone about the situation that the 22 year old is experiencing.

The boy accused of his ex-girlfriend's crime Giulia Cecchettin, spent his first birthday in this facility. It would appear that she only received twice visits from parents.

Nicola and Elisabetta Turetta said they still need time to realize what has happened and the son also needs it to realize it.

Director Francesca Gioieniof the Montorio prison in Verona, to the newspaper The Gazzettinoin updating on conditions by Filippo Turetta, said: “He will remain in this department as long as the multidisciplinary team responsible for the evaluation deems it necessary!”

The director herself was also keen to specify that the 22-year-old does not enjoy any benefits privilege. As mentioned previously, where Play Station was talked about. He is still in a cell with a detained 60 years old, who can help him.

Furthermore, these are really days for investigations important. This is because the agents of the Parma Ris are analyzing his Fiat Grande Punto, which he used to transport the Giulia's body and also to get to Germany.

Giulia Cecchettin's crime, committed by Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend

Torreglia's boyfriend, after having put an end to the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, is escaped and German police officers stopped him on the highway, near Leipzig. He was on the emergency lane and was left without gas.

The girl lost her life on the evening of last November 11th, due to approximately 20 slashes that Filippo inflicted on her, one on the left side of the neck, this is what emerged from the autopsy. Shortly thereafter she hid her body in a wooded area located near the Barcis lake.

From that moment the young man lost his tracksuntil his arrest in Germany.