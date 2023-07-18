Athens, Greece.- Rodolfo Pizarro it’s officially new soccer player from AEK Athens, team champion of the Greek Super League in which he also militates Orbelin Pineda and is directed by Argentine strategist, Matias Almeydawho requested the mexican midfielder after winning the MX League on his way through Chivas in 2017.

He mexican player made the trip to Europe after terminating your contract with the inter miami. After passing the medical and physical exams, he signed a contract until the summer of 2025 with the option to renew one more year with the Hellenic club, which gave him the number “70”.

The arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro with AEK Athens It was imminent for days. He soccer player gave up his place as a “franchise player” to World Champion, Lionel Messiin it inter miami to pack their bags and live their first experience of the old continent this year.

“I want to thank the owners and management for giving me the opportunity to be part of this exciting project and for their trust in me. It has been an incredible experience to be at the inter miamibut the changes in life take us in different directions”, he dedicated to in his account of instagram.

Rodolfo Pizarro new AEK Athens player

Instagram aekfc_official

“I say goodbye with deep gratitude to everyone; owners, fans, board of directors, teammates and in particular to all the club’s staff who make it more special. I wish them the best in the future,” added Rodolfo Pizarro in his letter .

He mexican player arrive at AEK Athens after participating in 62 meetings with the Garzas in USAamong which he scored seven goals and assisted ten times. Rodolfo Pizarro29 years old, in the MX League champion was proclaimed with: Pachuca (2016), Chivas (2017) and Rayados de Monterrey (2019); He will look for the same goal with the Negriamarillos this season.