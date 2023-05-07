Dani Alves, imprisoned for more than three months, is still awaiting the trial to determine his responsibility in a delicate case of sexual abuse in Spain.

So far, all the evidence known in the media has compromised the former Barcelona player. In fact, under that forcefulness, the Brazilian has changed his testimony in a strange way on more than three occasions.

Waiting for Alves to appear in the stands, this Saturday he lived his birthday no. 40. And despite the fact that she did it in solitary confinement, his mother, Lucía Alves, took the opportunity to send a strong message.

In his words, the accusation that there is someone behind the case that has his son behind bars.

Strong message from Dani Alves’ mother: “The one who has put you in that trap will pay for everything”

“The great love of our lives is spending his birthday differently today”Alves’s mother wrote on her Instagram account.

Then, raising his tone, he pointed out: “Unfortunately, you have been assaulted by those who have done everything. My son is good and people suffer because they believe in those who are not in a hurry. God goes through everything head-on, the one who has put you in that trap will pay everything“.

Daniel Alves is accused of abusing a 23-year-old woman at a party held in a Spanish nightclub late last year.

Daniel Alves’ trial has not yet been scheduled. In the last month, the Brazilian’s defense team worked to obtain the athlete’s conditional release, but the request was denied once again by the Prosecutor’s Office in Spain, because the investigative body understands that there is a risk of flight.

So far, no report from the Spanish justice system supports the accusation of Lucía Alves.

