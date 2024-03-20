State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken will discuss in the Saudi city of Jeddah and in Cairo the mediation efforts being conducted by Egypt and Qatar, as well as the efforts made to deliver more aid to Gaza.

Talks aimed at a ceasefire will resume in Qatar this week, following previous difficult negotiations that did not result in an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which Washington hopes will contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis ravaging the Gaza Strip.

Blinken said he would also continue talks on governance and security arrangements and the post-conflict redevelopment of Gaza.

“We have done a lot of work since January, especially with our Arab partners, and we will continue those talks, in addition to discussing the right structure for a lasting regional peace,” the minister said at a press conference in Manila.

Blinken will discuss “a political path for the Palestinian people with security guarantees with Israel, and a structure for lasting peace and security in the region.”

Blinken will also raise the imperative issue of putting an end to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial ships, to restore stability and security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to Miller.

Blinken's tour in the Middle East does not include a visit to Israel, despite his many visits to it in previous regional tours since October 7.