According to the candidate, Boulos needs to move to a city “of people who believe in his litany” to “become mayor”

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said on Thursday night (Aug 15, 2024) that he entered the dispute because of one of his opponents, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

“I came in [na disputa] to say: ‘Boulos, you will never in your life be mayor of São Paulo. If that is your dream, you will move to another city, to people who believe your litany, your lies. Then, you will become mayor there”, he declared in interview the TV Network!. “If there is a sheriff in this city, which is Pablo Marçal, you never step foot here”, he added.

Pablo Marçal was questioned about the Electoral Court’s decisions to remove videos in which he insinuates, without evidence, that Boulos is a drug user. The candidate said he will comply with the order and that he is “within the deadline” established.

He reaffirmed the accusations, said he had evidence and that he would show it.”at the right time”.

Marçal spoke about comparisons with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). When asked if he sees himself as a “Bolsonaro 4.0”, he said he had respect for the former Chief Executive, but that he had his own identity. “I consider myself Marçal, I consider myself someone who has succeeded in life.”, he declared.

Marçal has gained support among voters for Bolsonaro and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), according to Datafolha survey released on Monday (12.Aug.2024). The duo, however, supports the mayor’s reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

According to the survey, Marçal is the preference of 29% of voters who voted for Bolsonaro in 2022. This increased by 7 pp (percentage points) compared to the previous survey, in July. Among those who elected Tarcísio, Marçal has 25% of voting intentions, an increase of 6 pp compared to the last survey.

Nunes, on the other hand, saw a negative swing among those who voted for the former president: 38% said they preferred the mayor, compared to 42% in the July survey. Conversely, the percentage of the governor’s voters who supported the PMDB candidate went to 42%, compared to 40% in the previous round.

Datafolha interviewed 1,092 voters in São Paulo in person from August 6 to 7. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey was commissioned by S.Paulo Newspaper and registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-03279/2024.