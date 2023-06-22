In the season 10 of “At the bottom there is room“, Pepe has moved everyone with the revelation that he is the father of ‘Happy’, so much so that his ‘compare’ has been infected with his joy and also wants to be a father. For this reason, Titus has said that he will start his search to find out if you have any lost children out there; while Pepe he will continue to teach Javier the family business.

Why does Tito want to have a child?

Everything is due to the moving story of Pepe and ‘Happy’, who are very happy sharing time together. Seeing this, Tito confesses to his ‘compare’ that his situation has made him reflect and he will follow in his footsteps, so Pepe asks him if he continues with the idea of ​​having a ‘calato’ and he answers that perhaps he already has one and has not found out.

Does Tito want to start a family?

Since his return to “AFHS” in the previous season, Tito stated that he wants to “settle down”, but he has not yet found the ideal woman with whom to form the family he is longing to have. However, in the most recent episode, he is determined to do so and will begin to search if he has a lost child that he has not found out about, since he has been seen with different women throughout the famous América TV series. .

How many relationships has Tito had in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Tito jokes that he probably has a child he hasn’t heard about. Photo: America TV

It is not known with certainty how many couples the character of László Kovács has had in the series, but some of the most remembered are Susú, Marilú, Teresa, Monserrat, Liliana, who leaves him planted at the altar, and the most recent is Helena Aguayo . Perhaps this season he will finally meet the woman who will make him mature and unfreeze the heart of the so-called ‘cold of colds’.