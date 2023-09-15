He has his new victim in his sights! Dalila returned with everything to Las Nuevas Lomas in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. In the preview of chapter 306 it was seen that Kimberly’s mother will seek to make Diego Montalbán fall in love with her, who would fall quite quickly to her charms, but she will not count on Peter telling Francesca everything. For her part, Joel will tell Macarena something about the future he has planned with Patty, which could leave her devastated.

Do you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of ‘AFHS’? In the following note we tell you all the details so that you don’t miss anything from the successful América TV series.

When does chapter 306 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 306 ‘There is room at the bottom’ will be released TODAY, Friday, September 15, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Dalila returned to Las Nuevas Lomas to stay, since she will seek to conquer Diego. This situation, which became the neighborhood gossip, reached Francesca’s ears: will she do something about it? On the other hand, Macarena would suffer again after Joel told her that her relationship with Patty would go to the next level.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ airs Monday through Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pm, on América TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day

On which channel to watch ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Joel will tell Macarena about the firm decision he made regarding his relationship with Patty. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of Jimmy (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and subsequent confrontations between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of Mike Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship; Likewise, his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten the bad actions of Diego Montalbán.

