Rupert Murdoch at the age of 93 will marry for the fifth time, the lucky one is a retired molecular biologist.

Wedding is a celebration of love, whether you opt for a religious ceremony or not. In both cases it has not only a moral but also a legal value. When you decide to take this important step, there are several things to organize and sort out. Rupert Murdoch he is expert in these preparations, given that at 93 years old, he decided to marry his partner Elena Zhukova. This is the fifth marriage for the billionaire.

Rupert Murdoch

Keith Rupert Dylan Murdoch is an Australian-born American entrepreneur, publisher and television producer. He is the founder and owner of a vast empire specializing in the mass media sector. Forbs in 2022 estimated his marriage in 22 billion. In 2023, after 70 years of career, Rupert Murdoch has decided to leave every operational position in Fox and News Corp. Known not only as an entrepreneur, but also for his private life and his scandals connected to him.

Rupert Murdoch

In a few months, Rupert Murdoch he will marry his partner Elena Zhukova; for the man this is the fifth marriage. The first in 1956 with Patricia Bookerfollowed by the one with Anna Torv in 1967, married in 1999 Wendi Deng and in 2016 the fourth marriage with Jerry Hallwith whom he officially divorced in August 2022. But Rupert did not close himself off from love and in the summer of 2023 he started dating Elena Zhukovapresented to him years earlier by his third wife Wendi.

Elena Zhukova

The man, through one of his publicists, announced their imminent marriage. The 67 year old woman is a molecular biologist retired. The ceremony will take place in California at one of Murdoch's estates, most likely in July. Already in 2022, after the divorce from his fourth wife, several rumors had hypothesized a new marriage for the billionaire. But according to what his spokesmen reported, the relationship in question had ended and therefore no marriage would be celebrated. Today, however, the happy event seems certain Elena Zhukova.