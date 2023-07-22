Good news could come to Las Nuevas Lomas in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. After falling into a deep depression when she found out that Diego was unfaithful with Claudia Llanos, her worst enemy, Francesca decided to get up and start a new life, just as recommended ‘Peter‘, who was not oblivious to the bad moment that his ‘Madam’ was going through. That was a topic of conversation along with Don Gilbertohis good friend, who gave him advice so that he can finally be happy next to the Maldini matriarch.

What did Don Gilberto say to ‘Peter’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

After Francesca evicted the Gonzales family, who were throwing a big party to show their support, from their house, ‘Peter’ went to talk with don ‘Gil’ at his winery. In that place, he told her that his employer was not in the mood for parties, thus justifying the violent reaction he had with them. After that, ‘Teresita’s’ father told her that it was the right time to confess her love to ‘Madam’, and thus prevent another interested man from trying to steal her money.

Don Gilberto advised 'Peter' to seize the moment to declare his love to 'Madam'. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

This made the butler reflect on whether his turn had finally come to be able to establish a relationship with Francesca, whom he has secretly loved for many years, but never had the courage to declare himself.

Will ‘Peter’ confess his feelings to Francesca?

Back at the Maldini mansion, ‘Peter’ approached his employer’s room in order to offer her a coffee; In this way, he cheered up ‘Fran’, who told him “You guess my thoughts”. After that, they talked for a moment about Francesca’s bad luck in love with her, which made her wonder if perhaps she is destined not to be loved.

This broke ‘Peter’s’ heart and he replied: “I will always be by your side, ‘Madam’”. Francesca thanked her and expressed her joy at her return. Unfortunately, ‘Peter’ did not confess his feelings for her; since, apparently, he still does not summon the courage to declare his love for her. Will he be able to do it? Only in the next chapters we will be able to know.