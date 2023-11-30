Putin: Finance Minister Siluanov will cry when he learns about new budget expenditures

Russian President Vladimir Putin joked when answering a question from participants at a meeting with young scientists about funding the project from the budget. According to him, if you ask Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to allocate funds, he will cry. At the same time, the head of state generally supported the youth initiative.

Putin said that it is now difficult to make additional changes to the budget

Chairman of the Council of Young Scientists and Students from Transbaikal State University Anna Shapieva told the president about the Medeleev Card project, thanks to which schoolchildren, undergraduates and graduate students receive bonuses and discounts. She noted that the project is now supported by private companies, and suggested that government agencies also be involved in this.

Putin at a meeting with participants of the III Congress of Young Scientists. Photo: Kirill Zykov / RIA Novosti

“As for the social part and simply expanding, say, the actions of this “Mendeleev’s map”, then the Government needs to work out whether and from what time support from the federal budget is possible. Now the budget has almost been adopted, so it will probably not be easy to make any additional changes related to expenses,” Putin said, noting that the idea is good, and the government will think about how it can be implemented. The head of state suggested that supporting the “Mendeleev Map” would not cost that much.

See also Germany, threat of a terrorist attack: two Iranians arrested But the mechanism is simple – money on the table. We need to say to Siluanov: “Give me the money.” He will now cry: “There is no money.” But it doesn’t matter Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The State Duma approved the draft budget for 2024-2026

On November 17, the State Duma adopted in the third and final reading the draft federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period 2025-2026. According to the indicators approved by deputies, budget revenues in 2024 will amount to 35.065 trillion rubles, expenses – 36.66 trillion, with a deficit of 0.9 percent of GDP. In 2025 and 2026, this figure is planned at 0.4 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

On November 22, the project was approved by the Federation Council. Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko then suggested that Siluanov take a short vacation and noted that he had done hard work.

The Russian President signed the law on November 27. He noted that the draft budget turned out to be balanced.