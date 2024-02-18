The singer Jean Paul Santa Maria He arrived on the set of 'Sábado con Andrés', accompanied by his partner Romina Gachoy, on February 17. In the aforementioned program, it was announced that the model will also return to the world of music with his own orchestra. This project, which will be directed by the popular television presenter Andres Hurtadopromises to compete directly with Christian Dominguez. Next, we will tell you how the former member of the Great International Orchestra found out that he will lead a group and what he said about this news.

What was the last orchestra that Jean Paul Santa María was in and why did he resign?

Jean Paul Santa Maria announced his resignation from International Grand Orchestraleadered by Christian Dominguez, through their social networks. The interpreter mentioned the driver's recent infidelity scandals as the reason for his departure.

In a statement, Romina Gachoy's boyfriend assured that he does not support or get involved in actions that contradict his family and personal principles. He emphasized her desire to maintain peace for herself and her family, so he distanced himself from the orchestra's internal problems.

“I was just another employee of the company and the orchestra was the means with which I generated a living for my family, period. I was never aware of what, independently, the members of the same did in their private lives”Santa María pointed out at the beginning.

“If I had seen a compromising or uncomfortable situation that went against my values, at first I would have left the orchestra, because today, thank God, I have options to be able to work in what I like. . “I am not anyone's pimp and I do not lend myself to anything that goes against my peace and that of my family.”he added.

Will Jean Paul Santa María have his own orchestra?

Andres Hurtado surprised Jean Paul Santa Maria in full transmission of his program 'Saturday with Andrés', the last February 17. The Panamericana TV figure invited the businessman to the set Luis Arbulú to ask the singer to be the leader of a new orchestra that is in search of the best voices in Peru.

“We want to tell you that we are putting together the best Peruvian group and I wanted to have you as the first voice of the orchestra,” Told him Arbulú to Santa Maríawho was shocked by the announcement.

“The businessman is going to buy the entire orchestra, but heI have asked to be the conductor of the orchestra“, said Hurtado.

Visibly moved, Jean Paul expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for this new challenge in which he will compete with his former boss. Christian Dominguez: “It is a dream come true to be able to take my music to all corners of Peru. I am committed to giving my best.”

