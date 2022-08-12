Suspended “almost a divinis” by the State Police and with a halved salary that slightly exceeds the citizen’s income. For Nunzia Schilirò, the deputy commissioner of No Green Pass, Gianluigi Paragone has set up a position as head of the Senate in the single-member constituency Rome II, before the former senator William De Vecchis.

But who is the woman on which Paragone and Italexit aim to unhinge the provinces of Viterbo, Rieti, Latina, Frosinone together with the heart of Rome?

Nunzia Schilirò: before the meeting in San Giovanni she was a lawyer

His official biography on search engines is sparse, but the life of Nunzia Alessandra Schilirò, (called Nandra) from Catania by origin, is a good novel. Before ending up in all the newspapers and televisions for the demonstration in Piazza San Giovanni on 25 September 1921, the brilliant deputy commissioner of Rome of the IV Section (the one that deals with sexual offenses) was also a brilliant lawyer.

Married to a colleague in uniform, she laughs about herself and says: “I’m for the family and I’m old-fashioned. And since I have had so many cats and dogs, I love animals more than certain men ”. It is not known whether “men” refers to male humans or to humanity, but in convinced animal rights activists, the image usually refers to canids and felines.

Nunzia Schilirò: a life as a novel

But how do you get from a law firm to the State Police? And here the electoral novel of Schilirò starts: graduated in Law in Trieste and already graduated from the Liceo classico in Gorizia, an intense passion for writing and cinema led her to enroll in the Holden school of Baricco in Turin to become a screenwriter. Then a private event that will mark her for the rest of her life and she decides to change again. She wins the police competition and ends up in Venice, then in Rome. And here she engages her fight against sexual crimes but also against satanic sects. When her colleagues talk about her about satanic sects, they quote from her a phrase: “In Italy there are still too many things on which investigations are impossible”.

For the uninitiated, before the tearing of the stage in Piazza San Giovanni, Schilirò had been called by the Pontifical Institute for Culture in 2019, a commitment that cost her the accusation of proximity to the Secret Services. So to placate the chatter, which flourishes more in the police than in the market, she leaves her.

And now in the Senate or at least he tries. To sustain it a rare, almost rampant energy, which in Piazza San Giovanni had its advance. The rest is in the electoral campaign that awaits her “with scarce resources but I rely on the help of the people”, she says smiling.

And here is the program extracted from a conversation: a hard fight without fear against injustice and freedom, “because when you discover that you are injected with a serious with the criminal shield, it is a paradox; after having tried everything that can be done to change the system – I am the daughter of De Andrè – for me it was unthinkable to be able to change things with politics, but it is the only possibility “.

Nunzia Schilirò: “How is the election campaign done”?

On the election campaign, a few words: “I have never done it, I will accept the advice of those who are more experienced than me. I will carry myself and what I believe in. I chose Italexit because I believe in it. Let’s start from a premise: all those who fight in my team are all my friends for me ”.

Finally, the prediction on the electoral outcome. Word of Schilirò, “in 2018 who expected the 5 stars”?

