The decision of the Surveillance Court of Turin on the release of Dimitri Fricano is inexplicable for Erika Preti’s mother

Guests on Afternoon 5, Erika Preti’s parents showed all their pain, but above all their anger, for the recent release of Dimitri Fricanothe man who killed their daughter with 57 stab wounds in 2017.

It was the June 2017 when a very brutal feminicide was committed in Sardinia, where Dimitri Fricano and his girlfriend Erika Preti, aged 30 and 27, were spending a few days of holiday.

Following an argument, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her with it 57 slashesbrutally killing her.

In 2022, after 5 years of imprisonment, the Court decided that Dimitri Fricano should serve life sentence.

In recent days, however, the Surveillance Court of Turin has decided for the man’s release from prison and the continuation of his sentence under rules of House arrest.

This decision, the judges explained, is due to severe obesity in humans and cardiovascular problems and risks which preclude their permanence in the prison environment.

Dimitri Fricano’s release from prison: the words of Erika’s mother

In recent days the correspondents of Afternoon 5 they reached Dimitri Fricano as he arrived in his home in Biella after release. To questions from journalists, the 34-year-old replied:

I would have liked to die instead of Erika. I haven’t lived since that day. I went crazy that day. I lived for her. I live in a wheelchair, I can die at any moment, I am at risk of my life continuously.

Fricano’s words were heard live by Erika’s parents and caused them a strong feeling of anger. There mother Tiziana in particular, it is incredulous of the fact that the person who made a similar gesture is already at home. The woman’s words: