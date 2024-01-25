He risked dying in 2020, after the beatings of his ex. Today Caterina Stellato confesses that she fears the day she will be released from prison

Caterina Stellato she is a 43-year-old mother who wanted to publicly express her doubts about her ex's sentence and her fear that he will soon be freed.

In 2020, Caterina Stellato has risked his life, her ex beat her almost to death. She reported him and ran away. Antimo Carrera he was arrested and sentenced to six years and six months. Soon, however, he will be free again and this mother expressed her concern in an interview with the Courier.

He'll be out of jail soon and I'm scared of dying. She had beaten me until six in the morning. I got up, brought him coffee, pretended it was a day like any other. I got dressed to go to work and gave a kiss to the children, I left that house never to return.

Caterina said that that day, to save her life, she had run away, leaving her three children in the house with him. A difficult choice but what it was for her at that moment the most correct one.

Leaving the little ones there was like tearing my heart out, but to save them I had to save myself first. And he hadn't done them any harm. I hope he doesn't come looking for me but I fear the opposite. I seem to see him in every corner, I turn to make sure he isn't there. It won't be long before he gets out, he was sentenced to six and a half years just for abuse and stalking. They never accused him of attempted murder but in the video you can clearly see how furious he was. He no longer had me or his children. He was defeated, a demon. If he had reached me he would have definitely killed me.

Caterina Stellato just wants to live safely with her children

Caterina just wants to live her life with her beloved children and no longer wants to escape. She is afraid of him, but will confront the man should he appear before her once he is released from prison. She had known that man when she was alone 15 years. At the beginning a beautiful love story, then the first slaps, kicks, hair pulling and insults. 25 years of unhappiness. Everything changed on November 21, 2020. Beaten until six in the morning, the woman decided to run away. She only managed to see her children again 40 days laterwhen the judge decided to entrust them back to him.

The woman lives in a house far away, hidden from everyone. But she is afraid of her because she knows that hers is listed in the judicial papers in the hands of his family City of residence. That's why he's afraid of him can find it.