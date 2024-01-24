Millionaires she's partying. This Wednesday he fought a great battle against Junior to overcome the series and celebrate the Super League title.

The ambassador team won 2-0 at the El Campín stadium, with goals from Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro.

Junior had won the ia match 1-0 and could not maintain the advantage in Bogotá, finding himself surpassed by his rival.

Millos enjoys

Millonarios is celebrating its first title of the year and is now heading towards a great League and a great Copa Libertadores.

The euphoria moved to social networks where the blue team left a curious comment. “Millos your dad”was the message on X's blue account.

The phrase makes clear reference to the popular slogan of Junior your dad.

“There is only one Super Champion and they are Millionaires,” added the ambassador team in their message on the networks.

