The games are over when they are over. Plus the finals. You always have to play everything for everything until the last second. The definition of the Colombia Cup proves it.

Millonarios was a minute and a half away from lifting this cup for the second consecutive time, a minute and a half away from winning Nacional a title again in five months, having won the League, the most important trophy in local soccer, in Bogotá.

Millos won 0-1 comfortably until minute 93 and a fraction, of the 95 indicated by the judge. But football is unthinkable and Nacional, the largest team with the most titles in this country, rose from nothing. They call that hierarchy. Others call that last breath faith: Ocampo, in the 93rd minute, hit the post with a shot… Uffffff!: they shouted in Bogotá. Oops!: they lamented in Medellín.

And in the next play, with a minute on the clock, Aguirre, the defender desperately turned center forward, scored 1-1 at the near post. A town exploded! The game that Millonarios had been winning due to a goal from Leo Castro 14 minutes into the second half could not be closed by Millonarios with its five defenders.

He who kills iron with iron dies. Millos died this Thursday night in Medellín as he killed Nacional five months ago in Bogotá: from the penalty wall. A punishment for the unbeatable goal option that Cataño missed to secure the game. A cry of rage from the fans for the badly disallowed goal against Mackalister in the first half due to an alleged foul: it wasn’t a push, it was a legal charge.

But he who is ready to be a champion achieves it. And Nacional took out the thorn in the same agony of penalties in which they lost the last League against Millos: shot and goal of one. Finish and success of the other. Until Mier stopped Guerra…

National champion figures

The games are over when they are over, especially the finals. National was charged with the same currency. Cheers, Cup champion!

