Ms. Pall, for 25 years you have been working in a large private museum that collects keys, safes and the like from all over the world. You have just published the volume “The Key” – what is so fascinating about locking systems?

Keys are so inconspicuous, so everyday and so diverse in their symbolism and their use. They exist in religion as well as in customs. There are “key words” and “key moments”. Keys mean power, but also submission.

And why do you need a museum – the Schell Collection in Graz, for which you work – just for keys?

For the love of an object that only attracts attention when it disappears. It’s the love of craftsmanship. There are so many different keys from so many eras, made from so many materials. There is tremendous artistry behind it. For example, many French kings learned the trade of locksmith and many people emulated them. During the Renaissance and Baroque periods, French locksmiths were the best in the world.

Locks and keys only became affordable for everyone with industrialization, what was it like before that?

We know from accounting records from all eras that kings and wealthy people spent vast sums of money on locks and keys to protect their wealth. The less well off had no wealth and certainly no money to buy expensive locksmith goods. In the Middle Ages houses were mainly built of wood, they were also closed with wooden bars. Urban settlements arose in the vicinity of castles, and public buildings such as town halls required castles.



Martina Pall is an expert on locks and keys, boxes and chests and curator of the Schell Collection in Graz. The book “The Key” has just been published (Residenz Verlag, 64 pages, 18 euros).

And later?

From the Renaissance onwards, more and more stone houses were built, prosperity returned, and the citizens wanted to protect it with appropriate castles. At that time, however, these were still reserved for the wealthy; only with the mass production of industrialization did safety equipment become affordable for everyone. And even then, not all buildings were cordoned off, stables and the farmhouse for example.







There are also many customs that involve keys. Where does that come from, for example, that as an honorary citizen of a city you are symbolically given a key?

It used to be customary to pay a fee when entering a city through its city gates, i.e. having to pay something. If you received the key to a city as a gift of honour, you were effectively the head of that city and no longer had to pay an entrance fee. Whoever has the key is the boss. That’s still the case today. Almost every politician receives the key to the respective city as a gift of honor during state visits. During carnival, on November 11th, the town hall is stormed, and the carnival prince or the carnival prince couple is appointed mayor during the carnival season. And a key is also handed over there.

What other customs related to keys still exist?

The key customs accompany us from birth to death. At birth, according to tradition, you have to open the doors; no room in the house may be locked so that the child does not stand in front of closed doors. The same applies when someone dies. Then the windows and doors are opened so that the soul can find its way out.

Keys can also be an expression of power – where does this perception come from?