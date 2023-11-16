They are memories of traveling with my children at different ages in different countries with their small travel bags. However, traveling with them is as much fun as it is for a specific time, as much as it is a difficult and tiring matter, and requires the skin of a crocodile and the temperament of a hippopotamus. A question can make you stand in amazement and discover… The intelligence of the new generation, and how it surpassed us who used to consider ourselves men since the age of ten, just because we were helping our families in “Yadad al-Nakhl and the funeral procession, and memorizing Juz Amma.” A spontaneous stance at their childish behavior may make you laugh. You may be at the peak of your anger, and swear by the strictest faith. This is the last trip you will accompany them on, so Arwa, that girl who resides in the chest cavity with her eyes, shrivels, like an innocent love bird, and she suddenly pulls you to her side, as if someone had spilled a bucket of cold water on you in the heat of summer thirst, so you quickly give up your strict stances, and are satisfied with the position of legally stabilizing your shoulders.

The days with them are fun, and they discover the cities and places, and the joys of the day, and add their spirit and fun to them, but in reality they want a father who has a horse’s spleen, who endures like a camel’s loads, and who remembers sincerely how tired the mother is, how patient she is, how much she endures, and how much she does her things with love for them. Therefore, parents should not be upset if the children express their love and direct it directly towards the mother, as that is what makes her happy in the end and makes her forget all the suffering. Try it when the mother is absent from the house for days, and she finds them in a single military line at the door, and when she enters Her first question to you was like a slap, How are my children? Of course, they do not remember the father if he is absent or present, and her asking about the husband is one of the last priorities!

The important thing is that the day of travel begins with the early awakening of the twins, Mansour and Al-Hoor, after Al-Hoor had left her bed and came in the middle of the night to crowd the father in his bed, pushing him with irregular strokes, to make him sleep on the right side of the bed, and she might sleep on the side, and stay in the night. She kicks her foot in the father’s soft side, and does not forget the favorite dolls that are attached to her. She places each one on a pillow, so that the father can cushion his right forearm until he feels numb. Mansour hijacks the mother’s phone, and keeps picking out scary toys with plastic and iron faces, and jumping rubber ghosts. He wakes up in the morning dreaming of them, and if he leaves his room, he can lie down on the sofa or pull his mother’s bed, so that she gets up aching from her fragile ribs due to the cold of the air conditioner or from the punches left behind. He directs it to her, imagining one of those electronic games that he loves, and laughs at it. Mansour loves the sea. Al-Hoor loves the sea and tree shade. Mansour eats little and light and gets up early, and is trying to show his personality from now on to his sisters. Al-Hoor has little patience with eating, and if she is given the choice between… Two meals, and she was silent for a long time, which means that she wants to eat both, and she usually likes to lower her head and “frighten.” She said, “Like the old women of Al-Ain, Mansour keeps jumping all day, in the car, in the street, on the beach. Al-Hoor is more balanced, especially if she is taken out.” The two ties hung on the sides, and she was decorated with loose summer clothes.

Of course, I have not been able to watch television for two months because it is all cartoons since the morning, and I have not slept deeply, nor finished a book, and I am forced to eat fast food twice a week, and accompany them in amusement parks for hours every three days.. The father’s job seems arduous, especially in Traveling… and tomorrow we will continue with the funny details of the stories of small travel bags, because frankly, anyone who says that he does not like children is lying.