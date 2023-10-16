Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat He stated this Monday that those who do not condemn the Hamas attacks on Israeli territory support the Palestinian Islamist group. He said this in response to a question asked by EL TIEMPO at a press conference where this newspaper was present.

The spokesperson made reference to the statements of President Gustavo Petro, who in recent days has participated in an exchange of statements with the ambassador of that country in Colombia, Gali Dagan, about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, for example, the president compared what is happening in the Palestinian enclave with what was experienced in the Auschwitz concentration camp. In the Second World War. Some statements that led the Israeli government to suspend security exports to Colombia.

At the press conference with Latin American media, this newspaper asked the spokesperson about the decision to suspend said exports after President Petro’s statements, but he He declined to provide additional details of the implications of the suspension.

Likewise, He was asked about the diplomatic relations of both countries and whether Israel is considering calling its ambassador Dagan for consultations, which would represent a point of maximum tension in relations between both countries. But he also declined to give details.

“We are still looking at the situation. Our relationship with the Colombian people dates back to the creation of the State of Israel and the friendship between peoples,” he stated in this regard.

The spokesperson assured that since last week the world has been able to observe the images left by the Hamas attack against Israel, which today left more than 1,400 dead, including two Colombians, and He stated that someone who sees these images and does not condemn “brutal terrorism” supports Hamas.

“I personally saw burned houses with families inside, I saw burned babies. I saw kidnappings and raped women. I saw the forest where 260 young people were executed at a music festival. If someone, looking at those images, does not condemn the brutal terrorism of a terrorist organization worse than ISIS, such as Hamas, I honestly do not understand how they can do so. There is no way to balance,” he said.

“In this war against terrorism there is only one side, which is to condemn terrorism. “Whoever does not condemn terrorism, in fact, supports Hamas,” he added.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also questioned by Colombian media about the summons made to the Colombian ambassador in that country in which, according to Israel, there was a reprimand for the current president’s comments.

According to Haiat, In that meeting, the ambassador was informed that the Hebrew government was very disappointed by the messages that came from the Colombian Executive. and that, he said, they do not represent the relationship between both countries.

“In a very general way in the conversation, we said that we are very disappointed by the messages that came out of Colombia from the Colombian authorities, which they do not represent friendship between peoples,” he said.

He added: “After that kind of brutal attack on Israeli civilians, we expect our friends to condemn terrorism.”

