Spanish police agents arrested a 40-year-old man in Manacor, Barcelona, ​​as the author of a crime of injuries for, allegedly, infect 22 people with Covid-19, eight of them directly and 14 indirectly, both at work and in the gym where he attended.

The investigation began at the end of January when the agents learned of the existence of a coronavirus outbreak in a well-known establishment in Manacor where, apparently, a worker had been infected and had concealed his illness.

Days before the outbreak was revealed, the worker began to present symptoms compatible with the disease, so his colleagues began to worry as they observed that he was not well but did not want to go home, fearing that he could infect them.

Facilities in Spain to raise awareness about the use of the mask. Photo: EFE

Once his working day was over, the detainee went to a medical center for a PCR as he was not improving, returning to his gym and his workplace the next day.

Both his colleagues and the person in charge of the establishment ordered him to go home since he could be infected with Covid-19, ignoring the orders of his bosses. According to what they told the police, the detainee came with a fever of over 40 degrees.

Massive swabs in Barcelona to detect the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

Victims

When all the workers were summoned to carry out the PCR, five of them tested positive, who in turn infected several of their relatives, being among those infected three babies as young as 1 year. In the gym that he frequented, 3 people were directly infected, who in turn infected several relatives, making a total of 22 infected people, none of them having to be hospitalized.

Vaccination in Spain. Photo: DPA

Due to these facts, the worker was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries and on Friday he was made available to the Judicial Authority of Barcelona.

Reckless behavior such as that of the detainee, in addition to endangering people’s health, also threatens the economy. Since the economic recovery of the territory depends to a great extent on whether tourism can get back on track. Which will not happen if the epidemic is not controlled in such a way that restrictions can be lifted.

Source: La Vanguardia