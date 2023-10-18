Through his TikTok account, a user showed the emotional reunion between his brother and his mother, after twenty years without seeing each other. As he later explained in a comment, the man had gone to USA and the woman only recently got the visa, so they spent two decades apart. The images of the two hugging and crying got a lot of impact on the platforms.

Within the universe of social networks, emotion is usually very present in the videos that circulate. This was no exception, since user @ulisesparra881 shared this tender family scene. The recording, which was taken inside a US airport, shows the man very excited to see his mother again.. With a bouquet of flowers in his right hand and a smile on her face, he could be seen impatient to see her arrive after her plane trip to North American territory.

After a few seconds, the reunion finally occurred. The woman, sitting on a cart, arrived at the site with the help of an airport employee. Upon seeing her, the man quickly approached to reach her and hug her in a heartfelt hug. While that was happening, they were both crying, visibly affected by the time they spent without seeing each other. “This is what a man looks like looking at his mother after more than twenty years,” wrote the author of the video about the images.

Although the user had not initially provided context about the story, a comment motivated him to provide more information. After a user asked him why they spent so much time apart, the man clarified what the background of this emotional video published on TikTok is.

As I clarify, more than two decades ago his brother went to the United States as an undocumented person. For her part, her mother just applied and she managed to get the visa granted recently. Given that the young man had no legal way to re-enter the country if he left and that the woman could not travel to North American territory, all those years passed without seeing each other.