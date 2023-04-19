After three intense months to fight for his life, Leidy Fernández Patiño passed away at the age of 20 in an intensive care bed at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Cercado de Lima. This occurred on April 16 due to alleged medical negligence by two dentists who are part of a clandestine clinic located in Chorrillos.

With the very recent pain for the loss of her sister, Paola Fernández Patiño revealed to this newspaper that Those responsible have left no trace of their whereabouts. and they do not appear at the summons to continue investigating the case.

(You may be interested: Colombian allegedly detained in El Salvador: “It was all a misunderstanding”).

Leidy had gone to Kiru Dent’s Clinic to have her left third molar removed. However, according to her family, after the extraction cobegan to feel severe pain in his face and could not breathe. For this reason, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Arzobispo Loayza hospital. “My sister ended up with a respiratory insufficiency, his face swelled up so much that he was no longer breathingPaula said.

In addition, he mentioned that he tried to get Leidy’s medical records, but the dentists never responded to his request.



“Last night (April 16) the doctors at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital called me and told me that my sister was about to die, that it was only a matter of minutes. Her death was due to multiple organ failure.informed El Comercio.

(You may be interested: Family members of Katherine Gómez speak; young woman burned by a man in Peru).

Currently, the case is being handled by the Prosecutor’s Office. The entity has requested information about the care that Leidy received. An investigation is being carried out for an alleged malpractice in the clinic. “The Loayza doctors told me that my sister could die at any moment because her condition was so critical that her body no longer reacted,” she added.

Paola pointed out that her family has filed a complaint against the dentists who treated Leidy, which was filed at the Chorrillos police station two months ago. Now they are pending the entire legal process. However, she assured that the defendants are delaying the investigation since they do not appear for the summons.

The young woman was 20 years old.

“Those responsible are Erek Espinoza Maldonado and Caleb Mendoza. This week the third summons was issued and they did not go. They justify themselves by saying that they are sick. If it’s not them, it’s one of their five lawyers. But they’re just making excuses not to go. They have even had the audacity to say that they want to give their statements virtually,” Paola told this newspaper.

She specified that this situation has also harmed her financially. You need 57 units of blood to remove the body and each one costs S/100. In addition, she pointed out that her family has spent an average of 30,000 soles to save her.



The woman demands that the judge put a strong hand so that the dentists attend the summons and thus her late sister can obtain justice. In the same way, it highlights that those responsible would not have the authorization of the National Health Superintendence (SuSalud) to operate. The venue is currently closed. In addition, the sign with the name of the establishment (Kiru Dent’s) was removed from the facade.

Pronouncement of the Municipality Roland Jayo, assistant manager of Inspection of the Municipality of Chorrillos, explained to El Comercio that the local Kiru Dent’s does not have an authorization to operate in the district. “They do not have any type of municipal authorization license”, he assured.

After it was made public that the young woman was admitted to the ICU, the municipal staff went to the dental office facilities in Chorrillos. “We went twice during the first two weeks of March. However, the premises were closed (…). It should be noted that it is not located in a showy place like a main avenue. For this reason, their operations were not known until now,” said Roland Jayo.

(You may be interested: On video: in broad daylight, three thieves attacked a tourist).

El Comercio and various media have tried to contact the defendants to obtain their defenses. However, the place where the dental center operated remains closed and without a sign. There is no response through their social networks either.

After it was made public that the young woman was admitted to the ICU, the municipal staff went to the dental office facilities in Chorrillos. “We went twice during the first two weeks of March. However, the place was closed (…) It should be noted that it is not located in a flashy place like a main avenue. For this reason, their operations were not known until now,” said Roland Jayo.

More news

The murders of three police officers in a month worry Chile, what is happening?

India wants to strengthen its ties with Latin America

Colombian traveled to El Salvador, they point him out as a gang member and he would be in a mega-prison

GDA THE TRADE.