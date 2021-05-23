The Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, stated that there is a tendency among the health authorities in the country to include the Corona vaccine in the annual schedule of vaccinations, such as influenza vaccination, attributing that to the mutation of the virus. And the emergence of new strains, indicating that the health authorities in the country are seeking to exceed the proportion of the vaccinated 90% of the target groups in society during the coming period.

In detail, Al Hosani confirmed that the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to provide vaccines for all members of society, and all vaccines have undergone strict safety tests before approval for their use, so all vaccines approved in the country are effective and safe, and we advise and encourage everyone to take the vaccine because it is our safe way to recover.

She stressed, during media statements, on the success of the national vaccination campaign and its continuing to achieve its goals, and that the health authorities in the country aspire, during the coming period, to exceed the percentage of vaccinated 90% of the target groups in society, especially since the UAE is currently ranked second in the world in the rate of vaccination. Per 100 people, indicating that the health authorities have begun to notice the results of vaccination, and that most of the cases visiting hospitals and intensive care are people reluctant to take the vaccination, and that the injured from the vaccinated people have a minor infection, which reflects the effectiveness of the vaccination in protection and reducing the chances of transmission of infection.

Al Hosani said: “The changes that have occurred since the end of last year, and the emergence of different strains of the virus, require the development of vaccination annually to cover the different strains, so the most likely scenario is that there will be an annual vaccination against the virus that is developed based on the most widespread strains.” The Corona virus is similar to the influenza virus in the continuous development and emergence of new strains.

She added: “Vaccination will be optional, but it is in the interest of all members of society to obtain vaccination to reach the stage of recovery, as vaccination limits the spread of the virus, especially since the countries and companies producing vaccines began, as soon as the new strains appeared, to keep pace with this change with scientific studies, and now. Existing vaccinations are considered effective in preventing most of the existing strains, ”indicating that the process of developing vaccines will continue due to the world’s need to ensure the effectiveness of vaccinations for all strains that may appear.

Al Hosani confirmed that the analysis of the data of the National Vaccination Campaign showed that the effectiveness of vaccines contributed to reducing hospital admissions, reducing hospital stays and the need to use artificial respirators, which supports the acceleration of recovery and the reduction of the spread of the virus.

For her part, the Head of the Immunization Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, confirmed that the UAE was a pioneer in supporting scientific and global efforts to confront the pandemic, by participating in the scientific research and development of vaccines, noting that vaccinations are among the best medical interventions to control diseases. And the UAE was one of the first countries in the world to participate in the development of vaccinations, by participating in clinical trials for the third stage, and it was one of the first countries in adopting and providing vaccines for free to all members of society, after making sure that they meet all the conditions required for the approval of any vaccine.

She said: “One of the strategic priorities of the national plan to vaccinate (Covid-19) is to provide the best health and preventive services, and to facilitate procedures for members of society. Therefore, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with health authorities, was keen to facilitate the access of individuals to obtain the service, and to provide it in the centers. Primary health care and specific vaccination centers in each emirate, and private health facilities, in addition to the home visits initiative for senior citizens.

vaccinate children

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection approved the emergency use of the “Covid-19” “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine for the age group between 12 and 15 years – based on the results of clinical studies and the strict evaluation followed for the emergency use permit. The local assessment, which is in line with the approved regulations – is an important step for national efforts to combat the “Covid-19” virus to protect this age group, confirming the UAE’s proactive approach and concern for the health and safety of all members of society, and indicated that expanding the scope of vaccination to include this group That would open the door to vaccinating a large number of citizens and residents in the country, and to vaccinate the largest segment of society, which would contribute to reaching the acquired immunity.

• Most of the cases recorded in hospitals and intensive care were for people reluctant to take vaccinations.





