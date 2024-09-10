The tragedy that haunts Rosario Barrera began with a disturbing feeling on the afternoon of October 26, 2023, when her daughter, Soledad Barrera was about to enter the operating room.

Soledad, 41 years old, a pediatrician by profession, asked her mother to, If something happened, he would take care of his things. This request puzzled Rosario, as it was a routine surgery to remove the gallbladder. However, the situation that seemed under control took an unexpected and tragic turn.

During the surgery, Soledad suffered a cardiac arrest of uncertain duration, which caused chaos in the operating room. The cause of this incident is being investigated by prosecutor Fernando Romano, who has started an investigation that is also related with the complaint filed by Rosario Barrera at the beginning of 2024. This complaint points to the anesthesiologist who participated in the procedure as possibly responsible for what happened.

Since then, Rosario’s life has been marked by a tireless fight to find justice. Before Soledad’s life was extinguished on August 13, 2023, after months in a deep coma due to irreversible brain damage, Rosario had already decided that she would not rest until the corresponding criminal and civil responsibilities were determined.

According to Soledad Barrera’s mother, the anesthesiologist is accused of being responsible for what happened during the surgery on October 26, 2023. Although the anesthesiologist maintains that she had nothing to do with the incidentthe mutual fund officials would have sent a letter to the institution indicating that they did not wish to continue working with it.

The mother has not received support or information from the mutual fund.

The mother says that the anesthesiologist administered the anesthesia without activating the monitors or oxygenating the patient, and then left the operating room. When Soledad began to have bradycardia, the doctors tried to locate the anesthesiologist, who finally appeared and, after being asked about the patient’s condition, stated that she was fit to undergo surgery, but then retracted her statement when she noticed that Soledad was suffering from cardiac arrest.

The mother also points out that, after the strike, the anesthesiologist made questionable decisions, How to reverse the process to Soledad and try to send her to the floor roomsomething that a doctor on duty in the recovery room prevented by ordering the patient to be intubated and transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU).

By that time, the brain damage was already significant. Later, a security guard called the mother to receive a report, and when she arrived, she only heard the screams of the medical staff trying to revive Soledad.

The medical report was delivered in an unusual situation, since it was the anesthesiologist who spoke, while The surgeon remained silent, leaning against a wall. She was informed that they could not operate on Soledad and that what had happened in the room was strange.

The anesthesiologist insisted that from that moment on, she would be the only person who would keep her informed, and asked for her cell phone contacts. The mother remembers a subsequent confrontation with the anesthesiologist, where she reproached her for her daughter’s condition and warned her that, if Soledad did not recover, she would do whatever was necessary to seek justice.

For Soledad Barrera’s mother, the anesthesiologist is the only one responsible for what happened during the surgery. In a conversation with the surgeon, he denied covering up for her, But he said he was already facing enough complications. due to rumors about his performance circulating in the country.

Over the months, the mother has received no support or information from the mutual fund. She submitted a letter to the board on December 12 and, having received no response, she went in person on December 19.

On that occasion, Dr. Roberto López, technical director of the mutual fund, informed her that they were studying the situation and asked for more time, to which she replied that Enough time had passed and the anesthesiologist was still working.

Some doctors at the same institution have complained that the first internal investigation was not sufficient, as it did not result in the dismissal of any of the professionals involved, something the mother fully agrees with.

She hired a medical examiner who produced a report concluding that there was malpractice in her daughter's case.

It was only when the Ministry of Public Health intervened that the mutual fund began to act more firmly, due to the complaint she filed at that instance. Finally, in a second stage of the investigation, The anesthesiologist was removed from her post, but this did not happen until January 14.months after the incident.

The mother wonders how many patients passed through the hands of the anesthetist between October 26 and January 14, and how many families received inadequate explanations about the deaths of their loved ones. She also maintains that Soledad was not the first case linked to the anesthetist.

Soledad Barrera’s mother expressed her wish that the criminal investigation would move forward more quickly, although she understands that The prosecutor needs more time due to the lack of some expert evidence.

Through his lawyer, the prosecutor has reassured her that he will do everything possible to ensure that the anaesthetist is convicted and her licence is revoked. The mother’s aim is for the person responsible to lose her licence and face a prison sentence.

Although she has confidence in the process, she also admits that she fears that the case will go unpunished, recognizing that sometimes justice can be unfair. To strengthen her claim, she hired a medical examiner who prepared a report concluding that there was malpractice in her daughter’s case.

In addition, he plans to file a lawsuit in Civil Court and He says he will go to the last consequencesalthough nothing can bring her daughter back.

JOAQUIN SILVA.

THE COUNTRY URUGUAY / GDA.

