It was a very strange lobster, bright orange in color.which caught the attention of one of the employees before the specimen was served as one more, as detailed News Channel 8.

The crustacean, which was nicknamed “Crush,” was accidentally sent to the restaurant as part of a shipment from the coast of Canada. Kendra Kastendieck, general manager of the establishment, commented: “Lobsters are typically very dark brown in colorperhaps with some small spots or areas of discoloration. So have a bright orange colorwhich none of us had seen before, It was definitely shocking“.

The animal’s peculiar coloring caught the attention of not only the staff, but also the customers. “Several diners saw it in our lobby tank and asked why we had a cooked lobster in our live lobster tank,” Kastendieck added.

"Crush," the orange lobster that appeared in a Red Lobster restaurant

Experts from the Downtown Aquarium in Denver explained that This coloration is due to a genetic mutation that affects and prevents the coding of certain proteins. The lack of one or more proteins can manifest in different colors, including blue, yellow and orange. It is estimated that only One in every 30,000,000 lobsters has this orange hue.

The discovery of “Crush” is not an isolated case. In 2018, a supermarket worker in Massachusetts found another orange lobsterwhich demonstrates the rarity of these specimens.

What happened to the orange lobster ‘crush’ found in a Red Lobster in the United States?

The story of “Crush” has captured the public’s attention, not only for its rarity, but also for its fortunate fate. Instead of ending up on a plate, this unique lobster will live out the rest of his days at Denver’s Downtown Aquariumwhere he arrived last Wednesday, according to reports News Channel 8.