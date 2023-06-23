A man who agreed to buy a car through social networks and went to the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office to make the deal, was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who allegedly they stripped him of 90 thousand pesos in cash.

After the assault was perpetrated, the victim requested the help of police from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, who managed to arrest two subjects.

While they were conducting their patrol at the intersection of Generales and Jesús A. Flores streets, from the Observatorio neighborhood, the officers were informed by the 34-year-old man that three subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle had intercepted him and threatened him with a firearm. Said group also took 90,000 pesos from him that he would use to purchase the vehicle.

Some time after the search began, the uniformed officers located the motorcycle described by the affected man, for which they proceeded to a preventive review, after which They seized a short firearm with two cartridges and cash.

Upon being recognized by the complainant, the two detainees identified as Irving “N”, 20 years old, and Edwin “N”, 19 years old, were transferred to the corresponding Public Ministry, where their legal situation will be determined and the pertinent investigations will be carried out.

2023 began with a rise in the crime rate in robberies within Mexico City. The capital of the country has suffered an increase in thefts within public transport, in businesses and at home.

In addition to this, during the month of February, according to information from the federal Executive Secretariat, CDMX had the highest rate of business robbery in the entire country (10.47 per 100,000 inhabitants), robbery of passers-by (17.82) and robbery in public transport (4.66).