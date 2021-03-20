Is named Tehuel De La Torre, is 21 years old and lives in the Bonarense town of San Vicente. On March 11, he left his home to go to a job interview and never comeback. An extensive operation was deployed in the south of the Conurbano to find the whereabouts of the young woman who had her cell phone active for the last time in the area where the only suspect for the disappearance lives, a man who has a “violent history.”

The complaint for the disappearance was presented by his girlfriend. According to his testimony, Tehuel had gone to a job interview in the neighboring town of Alejandro Korn. Not returning to the house they shared on 500 Buenos Aires street, she approached a police station.

The first investigations focused on the man with whom the girl was going to meet. As reported by the local site DatakeyIt is about a person who would be involved in the sale of drugs and has a “violent history”.

The first clue the researchers followed was based on Tehuel’s cell phone. And there they found a key piece of information: it was activated in the last hours in the area where the suspect lives.

Justice ordered a search of his home where the man lives and there he found a phone on fire and some items of clothing that could belong to the missing girl.

They also made an excavation in the courtyard of the house. As that measure did not yield any indication, the man was not arrested Until now.

The last time they saw her, the young woman wore a white short-sleeved shirt, a blue camper with white details, gray pants, a gray visor cap with black details, and blue sneakers. He has a robust build, fair complexion, short dark hair and is about 1.56 meters tall.

The San Vicente Decentralized UFI intervenes in the judicial case. This Thursday, the Ministry of Security and the Municipality of San Vicente continued the search. Data can be provided at 0221-429-3015 or at [email protected]

Tehuel disappeared on 3/11/2021, 7:00 p.m., in San Vicente, province. from Buenos Aires. His partner made the complaint Comisaría 1ra. He is 21 years old, his name is Tehuel de la Torre. Please share, and if you see her let her know #URGENT ☎ 02225-483323, or 911

💜🌈#SanVicente pic.twitter.com/Wp6XtInfcm – disappeared Argentina (@desaparecidaorg) March 18, 2021

The operation, involving about 80 members of the police, the division of trained dogs, cavalry and infantry, was deployed while the country was in suspense over the case of the 7-year-old girl kidnapped by a cardboard worker in Parque Avellaneda.

LGP